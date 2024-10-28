OLDCORN: Saskatchewan election, my three predictions

I am making three different predictions on the outcome of Saskatchewan's provincial election. None predict that the Saskatchewan NDP will reach the 31 seats needed to win a majority government. So, Saskatchewan can breathe a sigh of relief that we will not become a socialist hellhole for the next four years before returning to a common sense conservative government..GORMLEY: The conservative judgment on Moe is coming.I am sure the mainstream media will pull their hair out tonight after spending the last four years as an extension of the Sask NDP communications team.My three predictions show that the Saskatchewan Party is projected to win between 29 and 36 seats, while the Sask NDP wins between 25 and 30. A new conservative party, Sask United, is tonight's spoiler and could win up to two seats..PINDER: Saskatchewan NDP too comfortable with central Canadian control.My first prediction is the Sask Party will win 32 seats and the Sask NDP will secure 29 seats.In the latest polling, the NDP is likely to win 27 seats, and they are favoured in three more seats, bringing their total to 30. However, that is the best-case scenario and rarely do elections turn out with the best-case scenario. If the NDP wins all those seats, it will still leave the Sask Party at the magic number of 31, securing another majority government for Scott Moe and his team..Moe’s Sask Party pulls ahead of Beck’s Sask NDP in final poll before election day.My second prediction is that the Sask Party will win between 35 and 38 seats and the Sask NDP between 22 and 25 seats. Two weeks ago, this would have been my first prediction. The polls showing the Sask NDP leading in the popular vote came very late in the campaign. It remains to be seen how much that affected the vote since they were released after early voting started..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.My third prediction is a nightmare scenario for both the Sask Party and Sask NDP. Sask United will pick up one or two seats, preventing both the Sask Party and the Sask NDP from reaching 31 seats.Let's assume that Nadine Wilson holds her Saskatchewan Rivers seat. She left the Sask Party to help found and become the first leader of Sask United..Sask Teachers Federation supports ‘inclusive’ biological boys in female spaces policy.If both the Sask Party and Sask NDP are at 30 seats, one of them will have to strike a deal with Sask United to form the government, and we know it will not be the Sask NDP.It could get even more interesting if Sask United leader Jon Hromek also wins his Lumsden Morse seat. The Sask Party would drop to 29 seats since the Sask NDP has no chance in that riding..OLDCORN: Moe-mentum... Sask Party gains momentum as election heats up.Regardless of whether Sask United wins Wilson's or Hromek's seat, it would force the Sask Party to move in a more conservative direction to stay in power for the next four years.Get out and vote as the polls close tonight at 8 p.m.