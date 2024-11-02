OLDCORN: Top 3 insights from Saskatchewan election

Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth consecutive majority government, but the provincial legislature faces significant changes.Three key themes emerged from this election, the Sask NDP dominates the two biggest cities, smaller parties played no role in vote splitting, and Moe lost five high-profile ministers.Premier Scott Moe's party won 34 ridings, a reduced caucus compared to previous terms. Meanwhile, the Sask NDP nearly doubled its presence, winning 27 ridings and capturing key urban seats..Sask NDP wins urban seats but hits Sask Party’s rural wall.The election results highlight a deepening rural-urban divide in the province. Sask NDP dominated in Regina and Saskatoon, winning all seats in Regina and all but one in Saskatoon.These gains include battleground ridings such as Regina Northeast, Regina Pasqua, Saskatoon Stonebridge, and Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood. Electoral boundary changes since 2020 narrowed the Saskatchewan Party's margins in these areas, contributing to the NDP's success.Despite losses in the two big cities, the Sask Party maintained its hold on rural strongholds and smaller cities like Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, where the NDP hoped to make inroads.Sask NDP reclaimed the Athabasca riding in the northwest, a primarily indigenous area that the Sask Party won in a 2022 byelection.The NDP retained its seat in Cumberland, located in the province's northeast..Taxpayers Federation urges Moe to join Alberta’s carbon tax court fight.Smaller parties like the Saskatchewan United Party, Buffalo Party, Progressive Conservatives, Saskatchewan Progress Party, and Greens failed to secure any seats or second-place finishes. Sask United received 3.9% of the vote, a small fraction compared to the Sask Party's 52.5% and the Sask NDP's 40.2%. While concerns about vote-splitting were raised during the campaign, the Sask United did not significantly impact the election's outcome. In the case of Christine Tell's loss, even if the Sask Party and Sask United votes were combined, she would have still lost by 96 votes.Despite a massive campaign, Sask United did not play a role in any riding, even its leader, Jon Hromek, finished a distant third behind the Sask NDP candidate..Sask Party ministers face major defeats in Regina, Saskatoon.The election results have unseated five cabinet ministers from the Sask Party. Former justice minister Bronwyn Eyre (Saskatoon Stonebridge), former environment minister Christine Tell (Regina Wascana Plains), former corrections, policing and public safety minister Paul Merriman (Saskatoon Silverspring), former social services minister Gene Makowsky (Regina University), and former parks, culture and sport minister Laura Ross (Regina Rochdale) lost to their NDP challengers. These defeats mean Premier Scott Moe will face a cabinet reshuffle and lose experienced ministers as he forms his next government.In his victory speech, Moe acknowledged the challenges ahead and the message sent by voters. "We knew when we started this campaign that it was going to be a challenging campaign," said Moe."Recent history has not been kind to incumbent majority governing parties in this nation or around the world. But we also believed that we had a message and we had a record that we could be proud of.".Sask Party incumbent loses seat from mail-in ballots.As Moe prepares to appoint a new cabinet, the loss of key ministers poses both challenges and opportunities for renewal within the party.The election results underscore the evolving political landscape of Saskatchewan politics, with urban voters increasingly leaning toward the Sask NDP and rural areas remaining strongholds for the Sask Party. How these shifts will influence policy in the province remains to be seen as the new legislative session approaches.