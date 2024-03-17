Olivia and Oliver top Sask baby names, but a babe by any other name is just as sweet

Oliver was the top name for boys born in Saskatchewan in 2023, and Olivia the top girls' name, according to statistics released by eHealth.Olivia was the most popular name for baby girls for the ninth year in a row. The second most popular girl name was Emma, replacing Amelia, which finished eleventh last year. Oliver was the most popular name for baby boys, while long-time favourites Noah and Liam follow in the second and third spots respectively. As of data published February 3, 2024, there were 50 baby girls named Olivia, followed by Emma, Sophia, Charlotte, Ivy and Ava. There were 63 baby boys named Oliver in 2023, followed by Noah, Liam, Leo, Jack and Theodore. Some new names made the 2023 top 20 list. Muhammed was chosen 27 times, taking 19th spot to crack the top 20 list for the first time. Isabella returned to the girls' list for the first time in eight years, chosen 26 times to take thirteenth spot.Favoured baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2023 top 20 list were Willow, Abigail, Scarlett, Chloe and Mia. More than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2022 didn't reappear on the 2023 top 20 list: James, Benjamin, Walker, Asher, Maverick, Luke and Elijah. The top 20 baby names for 2023 list was created with a preliminary count of 12,832 live births registered in Saskatchewan as of February 3, 2024. eHealth is still completing the birth registrations from end of 2023. The number of live births registered in 2022 was 13,363 and does not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province. The province has made a searchable database of top 20 names for each sex the past 20 years available online. This year's top 20's follow below.