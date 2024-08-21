Saskatchewan

Ontario man caught in small Sask city with a kg of illicit drugs

Items seized after a drug bust in Yorkton, Sask.
Items seized after a drug bust in Yorkton, Sask.Saskatchewan RCMP
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan Rcmp
Yorkton
Drug Bust
Scarborough
Chaitanya Parashar
Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news