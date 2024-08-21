Ontario man caught in small Sask city with a kg of illicit drugs

A young man from Scarborough Ontario appeared in court Wednesday after being caught with a kilogram of drugs the day before.On Tuesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Yorkton, Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) executed search warrants at a business and a vehicle in Yorkton, SK as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.At the scenes of the two search warrants, officers located and seized approximately 373 grams of cocaine, approximately 70 grams of fentanyl, approximately 544 grams of methamphetamine, a large sum of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.An 22-year-old male was arrested at the business without incident. Chaitanya Parashar from Scarborough, is charged with:three counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking, Section 5(2), Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; andone count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code.Parashar appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on the charges August 21, 2024. Yorkton has 16,000 people and about 200 kilometres northeast of Regina.