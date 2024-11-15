Organizers plan alternative Palestine flag-raising event in Regina

Organizers of a planned Palestinian flag-raising ceremony have expressed disappointment after Regina Mayor Sandra Masters cancelled the event and started a petition to “reinstate” the ceremony.They claim that misinformation and prejudice influenced the decision.The petition is seeking 1500 signatures, as of Friday morning, just under 1200 people have signed it..The ceremony was originally scheduled to mark Palestinian Independence Day and to honour the Palestinian people. Despite the cancellation, organizers plan to proceed with a community gathering to raise flags as a symbol of solidarity for Palestine and a broader stand for justice and human rights. “The mayor’s decision stands in stark contrast to earlier this year when the City of Regina permitted the flag-raising for Israel—a nation currently facing allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice,” the organizers said in a statement. “Despite community concerns over that event, many in Regina remained respectful and silent, trusting that the City would honour our own request to raise the Palestinian flag in commemoration of Palestinian Independence Day.”.Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .They argued that opposition to the event was fuelled by misinformation and hateful rhetoric, which they say led to overtly racist comments directed at members of the Palestinian community in Regina. Among the comments organizers found deeply troubling were calls for Palestinians to “go back to Gaza” and similar remarks targeting people of colour. “This decision sends a message that our community’s right to cultural and national expression is somehow less valid,” said the statement..Regina plans to revise policy after Palestine flag-raising controversy.Organizers say they had assured city officials that the flag-raising would be peaceful without slogans, posters, chanting, or speeches. They also confirmed that police officers would be on-site to maintain security. Despite these assurances, organizers believe the cancellation reflects unequal treatment of marginalized communities..Regina cancelled Palestine flag raising ceremony.Masters has not publicly responded to the organizers’ concerns. Organizers are urging Regina to reconsider the cancellation and uphold the values of fairness and inclusivity. Meanwhile, the planned alternative gathering is expected to proceed peacefully..Experts warn Trump's re-election could put pressure on Canadian agriculture.“This action is profoundly disappointing and seems to signal an inequitable standard, one that betrays the values of fairness and inclusivity we hope to see reflected in Regina,” said the organizers.“This will only further the extreme hatred and division that we see in our communities in Regina. I urge the City to reconsider this decision and demonstrate that all communities are valued equally, without allowing misinformation and prejudice to dictate public policy.”