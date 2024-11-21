Palestine Solidarity groups call on USask to divest from Israeli investments, weapons

University of Saskatchewan (USask) students and community members connected to the Palestine Solidarity movement in Saskatchewan are urging the school to review its investment portfolio. They started a Change.org petition demanding divestment from weapons manufacturers and Israeli companies.A circulating petition among students, faculty, alumni, and community members argues that USask’s current investments contradict its stated values and global commitments..WATCH: Anti-Israel chants, clashes mark controversial Palestine protest in Regina.The group cites recent international legal developments, such as the July 2024 International Court of Justice ruling and the September UN resolution, as grounds for their request.The petition highlights concerns about investments in companies potentially linked to ongoing conflicts. The signatories point to the current situation in Gaza, where they claim extensive military action has resulted in significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage..Organizers plan alternative Palestine flag-raising event in Regina.Next week, USask students are preparing to meet with the administration to discuss their concerns. The petition urges the university to commit to divesting from companies that enable potential human rights violations, create a clear timeline for policy implementation, and provide regular reports on investment changes.The group argues that USask’s Responsible Investment Policy lacks a clear mechanism for addressing investments in industries associated with armed conflict..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.They want USask to sell direct investments in stocks or bonds of problematic companies and collaborate with investment managers to develop more ethically aligned investment options.The petition references USask’s mission statement, which emphasizes graduates working to address global challenges, suggesting that the current investment strategy may contradict the university’s core values.Earlier this year at the University of Regina, a group of Palestine supporters urged the university to close its Starbucks. The Starbucks is still open.USask officials have yet to respond to the petition.