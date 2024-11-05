Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections

As Saskatchewan voters prepare for municipal elections on November 13, the Saskatchewan School Board Association (SSBA) highlighted the significance of school board trustees amid a battle for parents' rights over their children in the education system.School board trustees establish education policies and initiatives that represent their communities' priorities, according to the SSBA.“It means ensuring that when we’re allocating resources and creating programs that really reflect the needs of our communities and the priorities that we see coming from the grassroots,” SSBA President Jaimie Smith-Windsor told the media..SLOBODIAN: Radical gender ideology risks real harm to Saskatchewan children.The position requires trustees to maintain a delicate balance between local education priorities and provincial mandates. “You know, that’s part of the big work,” said Smith-Windsor. “It’s bringing together both those that local voice and which provides local choice in education, but also staying focused on that really big picture, big visionary kind of work that needs to happen in education as well.” While trustee candidates may receive less attention than those running for mayor or council positions, their decisions significantly impact local education systems. Trustees influence everything from resource allocation to program development within school divisions.The upcoming municipal elections see different groups running more conservative candidates than current school board trustees..Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools.As parents' rights have become a major issue in education, conservative school board trustee candidates across the province want to get elected and get schools back to the basics of math, english, and science.Premier Scott Moe promised the first order of business that his newly elected government would do is protect biological sex changing rooms, which means biological boys in the boys' changing room and biological girls in the girls’ changing room. Parent rights became a major election issue after the Western Standard broke the Balgonie girls' changing room scandal, where two biological boys were changing in the female changing room..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Smith-Windsor emphasized that participating in trustee elections strengthens democratic processes. “It’s also part of a healthy democracy,” said Smith-Windsor. “So really important to maintain the health of our democracy by getting out there, casting a vote, learning about the candidates, all that kind of stuff.”.MERLE: Here's why Balgonie female changing room scandal is a game-changer for parents rights.The SSBA acknowledged that many voters may need to become more familiar with trustee responsibilities but stressed the importance of informed decision-making at the polls.Voters are encouraged to research trustee candidates before heading to polling stations next week. The municipal elections will determine new mayors, councillors, and school board trustees across Saskatchewan municipalities.