PC Party of Sask unveils new affordability plan for Saskatchewan

The Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan has announced a new plan to help make life more affordable for people in the province.Party leader Rose Buscholl shared details of the plan at a press conference in Regina on Wednesday. The plan aims to tackle the three main areas of building homes, helping people buy homes, and making daily life more affordable for families."Today, the Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan has unveiled a plan to ease the financial burden of the people in Saskatchewan," Buscholl told reporters. "A comprehensive multi-layer affordability plan for the province to ensure the well-being of everyone in the province."One big part of the plan is a promise to build 5,000 new energy-efficient homes over five years. These homes would use less energy, helping to keep families' utility bills low.The party also wants to help first-time home buyers. They plan to create a program where the government would help people buy their first home by sharing some of the cost.Another key point is investing in commercial greenhouses. This could help grow more food locally, lowering food prices, and creating more jobs.Buscholl said these ideas are about making life better and cheaper for people in Saskatchewan."It is time the government starts working for and looking after people in Saskatchewan," she said. "A commonsense affordability plan to create food security, affordable low-cost living, and enable people to achieve home ownership."The PC Party hopes these changes will make Saskatchewan a leader in Canada in terms of affordable living.The plan includes several other ideas to help families save money. While Buscholl did not give all the details, she mentioned there would be grants and tax breaks. These could help put more money back into people's pockets.This announcement comes as the province prepares for an election in October. Affordability is likely to be a major issue for many voters.The PC Party is currently out of power in Saskatchewan. They hope this new plan will convince voters to support them in the upcoming election..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.