Poll shows tight race between Sask Party, Sask NDP

A new poll shows the Sask NDP is catching up to the Saskatchewan Party, with the election less than two weeks away. The poll by Janet Brown Opinion Research also found that healthcare is voters' top concern.Brown's poll shows Scott Moe's Sask Party with 45% support, down 16 points since October 2020. Carla Beck's NDP is at 40%, up 12 points since October 2020. With a 3.5% margin of error, the parties are close to being tied. One in five voters are still undecided.Nearly half of those polled said healthcare is their biggest concern, with 27% saying it's their main concern..Sask healthcare in 'crisis' as services cut, ERs close.Most people think the Sask Party is doing a poor job with healthcare. Sixty-one percent rate the Sask Party's handling of the healthcare file as poor or very poor. Only five percent think the Sask Party is doing a very good job.The Canadian Institute of Health Information said Saskatchewan is last in Canada for surgery wait times and keeping healthcare workers..Sask NDP leader Carla Beck promises to add 800 new healthcare workers.Beck plans to improve healthcare by keeping thousands of healthcare workers who might leave if Sask Party stays in power.She also plans to hire 800 more workers for areas that need them most.The poll suggests a close race between the two parties as election day approaches, with healthcare remaining a key issue for Saskatchewan voters.The poll was conducted for CUPE Saskatchewan, a public sector union.