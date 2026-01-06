Poll suggests strong support in Saskatchewan for scrapping industrial carbon tax

REGINA — A new public opinion poll suggests most Saskatchewan residents support the provincial government’s decision to eliminate the industrial carbon tax, a move that has drawn attention amid ongoing federal pressure on provinces to price industrial emissions.Polling released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation shows 69% of Saskatchewanians either strongly or somewhat support the Saskatchewan government’s decision to set the provincial industrial carbon tax to zero. The change took effect April 1, 2025.According to the poll conducted by Insightrix, 50% of respondents said they strongly support cancelling the tax, while 19% said they somewhat support it. A combined 24% expressed opposition, with 12% saying they somewhat oppose the move and another 12% strongly opposed. Eight percent of respondents said they were unsure..GWYN MORGAN: End supply management — for the sake of Canadian consumers.The provincial government’s decision removed the industrial carbon levy from SaskPower bills, a move the federation says is saving households hundreds of dollars annually. Saskatchewan is now the only province without an industrial carbon tax.Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said the results show broad public concern about the cost of carbon pricing..“The poll shows that Saskatchewanians know that carbon taxes make life more expensive and hurt the economy,” Haubrich said in a statement. He added the decision to scrap the tax was the right move.The issue comes as Ottawa continues to encourage provinces to maintain or increase industrial carbon pricing. A memorandum of understanding between the federal and Alberta governments includes a planned increase to Alberta’s industrial carbon tax, and similar discussions with Saskatchewan are expected..BORG: Divided loyalties — Freeland has no business cashing a paycheque from another government\n.Haubrich said industrial carbon pricing drives up costs across the economy, including fuel prices, home heating bills, and agricultural inputs such as fertilizer.The Saskatchewan government has previously argued its approach balances emissions reductions with affordability, while critics say removing the tax could undermine national climate goals.The Insightrix poll was conducted among Saskatchewan residents, though details about sample size and margin of error were not provided in the release.