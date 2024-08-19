Pot-influenced driver rams through North Battleford parade barricade

A woman allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana breached a parade barricade in North Battleford, Saskatchewan and almost hit a police car.During the evening of August 13, Battlefords RCMP officers were participating in a parade for the Northwest Territorial Days in North Battleford.Officers were heading up the parade in a marked police vehicle.While the parade was travelling down 101 Street, a vehicle breached the barricades set up for the parade and came nose-to-nose with the police vehicle.Officers stopped and checked on the driver, and noted signs of impairment and the smell of cannabis in the vehicle. The driver was arrested. Officers located and seized a bong from inside the vehicle.As a result of continued investigation, an adult female was arrested and charged with one count, operation of a conveyance while impaired by drug, Section 320.14(1)(a), Criminal Code. She was also ticketed for driving without a valid license.The vehicle was towed and impounded.The driver is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on November 18. The court information is being processed so we are unable to provide additional details about the accused or the information number at this time.“This could have been a very dangerous situation,” says Sgt. Chris Stephens from the Battlefords RCMP. “It’s very lucky that when she breached the barricade and encountered police officers, she didn’t strike any civilian vehicles or floats, parade participants, or spook the horses that were right behind our police vehicle. I’m happy to report, however, that after the arrest, the parade was able to continue on as planned, and was enjoyed by hundreds of spectators.”North Battleford is more than 130 km northwest of Saskatoon.