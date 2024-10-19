Prairie Valley School Division sends email supporting boys in female changing room

The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) issued a defensive email to parents amid growing concerns over its support of two biological boys using the female changing room at Balgonie Elementary School.In a carefully worded email to families, PVSD Director of Education Gord Husband attempted to smooth over tensions. "I hope you've had an excellent start to the school year and that the students in your families are enjoying their classes," wrote Husband..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Husband vaguely addressed the division's controversial inclusivity policy."I am writing to provide clarity about Prairie Valley School Division's commitment to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students," wrote Husband."We view this commitment as key to ensuring students have equal opportunity to achieve their full potential."The email did not address the Grade 7 female changing room controversy directly and said it was a "human rights" issue."One important part of creating these safe and welcoming spaces is ensuring our schools operate in a way that respects the human rights, dignity and privacy expectations of all students and their families," wrote Husband."Our policies and procedures are carefully aligned with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.".Moe plans ‘biological sex’ changing room policy for schools."We operate according to these documents not only because it is our legal obligation, but also because it is the right thing to do for our students, staff and school communities," wrote Husband."I recognize there are times when there will be disagreement about how complex issues are handled in our schools," wrote Husband. "Please know that we value the importance of communication between school and home and that this relationship is critical to ensuring all students have access to a safe, caring, and compassionate learning environment."At the end of the email, Husband pleads for parents to support "all students.""I encourage all of us to put students first and work together to make sure all students feel supported in our system."The email has left the families that approached the Western Standard about two biological boys in the Grade 7 female changing room questioning the PVSD's true motives and wondering what changes might be implemented without their input or consent..Sask NDP MLA behind push to put both his transitioning children into female changing room.After it became public knowledge on social media that the two biological boys were Sask NDP MLA Jared Clarke's children, one of the parents issued a statement to the Western Standard."Wow, that's insane, Sask NDP candidate from the NDP party, but not surprised that someone from that party would do that to a child. The NDP is really pushing that agenda and it's so disturbing," said the parent.