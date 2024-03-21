Premier Moe stands by Sask budget

Premier Scott Moe says the budget isn't perfect, but delivers what a growing Saskatchewan needs.Budget 2024-25 introduces the largest increase in funds for schools, health care and municipal revenue sharing in the history of the province."This budget focuses on what matters most to Saskatchewan people: classrooms, care and communities," Moe said."These investments are only possible due to the strength of a growing economy, which we're so very fortunate to have in this province. Saskatchewan also has a strong financial position."A deficit of $273.2 million is projected. However, Saskatchewan net debt-to-GDP is 14%, less impressive than Alberta's 9.7%, but better than all other provinces. Ottawa's is 46.8%.The budget forecasts a return to balanced budgets starting in 2025-26. However, the premier pointed out that the operating debt in the province has been decreasing and the overall deficits are due to capital expenditures, including the building of 11 new schools this year."It's a capital plan that is really putting pressure on the budget today, has for a few years now, and will continue to put pressure on that budget, I think for the short- to medium-term future."The budget offered no new tax relief, except to defer a scheduled increase in the small business tax rate from 1 to 2%. However, the premier pointed to past tax relief initiatives that continue, including the refusal to collect the federal carbon tax on home heating."I would say that it should be removed on everything for everyone," Moe said of the carbon tax."We would ask the federal government to reconsider. It's not reducing emissions, it's increasing inflation and making life more difficult for Canadian families."Moe said taxes needed to be justified by a purpose and the carbon tax had "no plausible explanation.""We also need to be very circumspect of any tax increases and be able to explain why they are there and where they are going and what they are funding. No one can do that with the carbon tax which is driving up the inflationary cost."The morning the budget was released, more than 4,000 members of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation picketed outside the legislature for a new contract. Moe pointed to the $180 million extra that school boards would get in the coming year, including $45 million earmarked for classroom size and complexity."What's more bothersome than than anything that's happening here today outside of this building, is the fact that we are now seeing the union targeting extracurricular activities of our children targeting the classroom opportunities that our children have today, as our classrooms are not open. And so we would respectfully ask, and we would ask parents to join us, in asking the STF union to return to the bargaining table."One looming problem was the possibility of another drought. Moe said a few areas had great crops but some had had successive years of low moisture. He called agriculture the "spinal cord" of the economy and said government crop insurance would protect producers whatever came."The program and the base funding the crop insurance has and the agreements that we have with the federal government are solid, and reinsurance measures will kick in should there be another drought in part or across the province."Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said she wished she could have delivered tax relief and a balanced budget, but that she was "comfortable" with the result.Moe said, "I agree with her. I wish too. We wouldn't be able to make the over 10% increase in healthcare if we were to do that," before listing other big budget items.Asked how a deficit budget would affect the province's election chances, Moe said a budget was a "governance piece" while an election was about choosing between parties and platforms."People are going to make that choice about who is best to continue to foster the strength of that economy so that we can make these investments not just in the short term, but in the medium- to long-term as well," he said."It's not perfect, but when you stack it up alongside many other provinces across this nation and around the world, we're pretty fortunate. We're very fortunate in Saskatchewan and it's because of the people that live here."