Privacy complaint alleges Advance Regina misused voter information in Regina election

Elections Saskatchewan is reviewing a formal complaint that alleges Advance Regina improperly handled voter information during the recent municipal election.Rally Around Homelessness (RAH), a volunteer group supporting Regina's unhoused population, filed complaints with Elections Saskatchewan and Elections Canada in October. The group claims Advance Regina may have violated privacy rules in federal and provincial election laws.The complaint alleges that Advance Regina possessed a mobile app containing membership lists for the Saskatchewan Party and Conservative Party of Canada.Advance Regina describes itself as a grassroots advocacy group that endorsed city council candidates before the most recent Regina election. RAH alleges the group's app usage "appears to circumvent both legal and ethical boundaries.""Our concern is purely the privacy aspects," said the complaint. "Engagement with citizens should be encouraged within the rules and protections designed to ensure fair processes for everyone."Voter lists typically contain personal information, such as name, address, gender, date of birth, and registration record. Political parties may use such information to communicate with voters, solicit contributions, or recruit memberships.Under the Canada Elections Act, improper use of elector lists can result in significant penalties, including fines up to $10,000, potential jail time of one year, or both.Elections Saskatchewan is currently reviewing the submission.Elections Regina is aware of the complaints. The complaint highlights growing concerns about data privacy in political organizing, particularly regarding the use of voter information by advocacy groups and political organizations.