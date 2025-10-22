Pro-Hamas protest greets Throne Speech at Saskatchewan Legislature

About 50 pro-Hamas demonstrators gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina on Wednesday morning, timing their rally to coincide with the opening of the fall Legislative Assembly and the Lieutenant Governor’s Speech from the Throne.Waving Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “ceasefire now” and “end the occupation,” protesters called on Premier Scott Moe to stop doing business with Israel. One banner stood out among them — it read “Scott Moe Fascist Hoe,” targeting the premier directly. Chants of solidarity from the demonstrators urged Saskatchewan to “stand on the right side of history.”.The event followed a string of similar protests across the province over the past year, from a 2024 rally outside Regina City Hall after the mayor cancelled a Palestinian flag-raising, to a more heated demonstration inside the Legislature where pro-Palestine activists were removed after loudly demanding a Gaza ceasefire. Security was visibly tighter than usual around the grounds, with police maintaining a watchful but distant presence as the protest unfolded peacefully ahead of Bernadette McIntyre’s first throne speech as Lieutenant Governor. Organizers described the rally as part of a broader “day of action” against ongoing violence in Gaza, emphasizing “non-violence” and “community solidarity.”