Pro-Palestine film proceeds at Regina Public Library after flag-raising ceremony cancelled

A Palestinian solidarity group is moving forward with a documentary screening at Regina Public Library, days after former mayor Sandra Masters cancelled a planned Palestinian flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.Palestine Solidarity Regina plans to show "Tomorrow's Freedom" on Monday, a documentary focusing on Palestinian leader and activist Marwan Barghouti. The film, developed over five years, offers a look at Palestinian life before October 7 through the experiences of the Barghouti family.On October 7, the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel, killing over 1,200 people and injuring thousands more innocent victims.The screening comes amid heightened local discussions about Palestinian-related events following Masters decision to cancel the flag ceremony at City Hall on November 15. The Regina Public Library issued a statement to the Western Standard defending the event."The event at the library is a third-party rental of library space. RPL ensures responsible use of our meeting spaces through our Room Use and Rental Policy. We do not endorse the views of third-party facility renters," said the statement."Providing space to community organizations is in keeping with our commitment to intellectual freedom. We endorse the Canadian Federation of Library Association's Statement on Intellectual Freedom and Libraries which states that, 'libraries have a core responsibility to support, defend and promote the universal principles of intellectual freedom and privacy.' That responsibility includes the provision of public spaces and services to individuals and groups without discrimination."Event organizers emphasized that while the screening takes place at the library, it is not a Regina Public Library sponsored event. Regina artist and educator Melanie Rose, who has family members in Israel's prison system, will introduce the film. Organizers describe the documentary as "a brutally honest and transformative journey into the heart of the occupation."The event operates on a pay-what-you-can model, with suggested donations ranging from $5 to $10. Both cash and e-transfer payment options are available.Due to space constraints, advance registration is required through the organization's social media channels.The documentary screening represents one of several Palestinian-related events planned in Regina that have drawn both support and scrutiny from community members amid ongoing global tensions in the Middle East.