Proposed accountability framework prompts cautious optimism from Sask Teachers' Federation

A proposal by the Saskatchewan government to bring in an accountability framework for class size and complexity has given new hope for a resolution to a contract dispute with teachers.Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill announced that a memorandum of understanding was offered to teachers with support from the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA). The premise is that the provincial government, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and SSBA would work collaboratively to create an accountability framework for the multi-year funding agreement that was signed between the SSBA and province prior to the budget.The STF said in a press release Thursday it is "encouraged" by the approach to address classroom supports for class size and complexity.“I want to thank Minister Cockrill for bringing this novel idea forward,” saidSTF President Samantha Becotte. “We have engaged in plenty of back and forth, including this morning, on the MOU and we are cautiously optimistic. This is the closest we have been to returning to the table and we are willing to work through the weekend to make that a reality.”Premier Scott Moe said ensuring this year's high school graduates have a worthy ceremony is important to all."We wanted to ensure and work with school divisions to ensure that something like graduation can happen. Graduation, in particular, I would say for this year's grads, is doubly important because these are the very grads that may have missed out on a grade eight graduation due to the pandemic a few years ago."Becotte confirmed that having language in a contract that provides guarantees and ensures accountability is of significant importance to teachers. However, she said the SSBA failed in its recent track record on collaborating with teachers."As recently as February, we brought forward the issue of violence in the classroom. Instead of working with teachers, the SSBA struck a committee and began working without any teacher involvement,” states Becotte.“Over the course of 10 years it has failed to address class size and complexity. The SSBA is either unable or unwilling to address this issue.”The STF also clarified that it has never put forward the BC model for class size and complexity and does not expect that model to be enacted in Saskatchewan.“Teachers do not have, and have never wanted, control of funding. We are asking for an agreement that guarantees funding for school boards and provides assurances that school boards will spend the funding on resources to directly support students, such as EAs, speech language pathologists, psychologists and other professionals,” says Becotte.The STF also expressed disagreement with Minister Cockrill that the union targetted students in its tactics. His comments came as the STF withdrawal of extracurricular supports on Friday March 22 cancelled the first day of Hoopla, an annual provincial high school basketball tournament. The competition was truncated into a shorter weekend event.The STF pointed out it had requested to open bargaining in May 2023, several months earlier than the usual start date of September and also made the unprecedented request that bargaining continue through the summer.The province said the STF had only engaged in a half-hour of bargaining in the past five months. However, the STF said that assessment ignored five days of conciliation and another ten days of bargaining over the longer time frame.