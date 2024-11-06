Saskatchewan public service veterans honoured with service of remembrance

Members of the Legislative Assembly, along with dignitaries, Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and public servants, gathered for the annual Service of Remembrance for the Public Service. This year, the ceremony commemorates significant historical events, including the tenth anniversary of the end of Canadian military operations in Afghanistan, the eightieth anniversary of the D-Day landings, and the hundredth anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. "Today, we honour Canadian service members past and present and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for Canada's freedoms," Premier Scott Moe said. "This service of remembrance shows our government's commitment to never forget those who fought for and still fight for our national safety. We are eternally grateful to those men and women who lost their lives protecting ours.".Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections.The service was held in the Legislative Building Rotunda. Afterward, attendees laid a wreath at the Saskatchewan War Memorial, situated west of the Legislative Building on Memorial Way. This memorial commemorates Saskatchewan’s fallen service personnel from the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, the War in Afghanistan, and various peacetime and peacekeeping operations worldwide.The Saskatchewan Virtual War Memorial, managed by the Saskatchewan War Memorial Committee, serves as a website dedicated to honoring and commemorating Saskatchewan citizens who have lost their lives in wars..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.The website boasts an impressive collection of over 11,000 war casualties, each accompanied by their personal stories. This website serves as a valuable complement to the physical war memorial, providing a comprehensive and accessible platform for remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by Saskatchewan’s war heroes. Find out more about the Saskatchewan Virtual War Memorial, by visiting www.svwm.ca