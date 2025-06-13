Rain eases Saskatchewan wildfires, evacuees start heading home

Rain and cooler weather are giving Saskatchewan’s wildfire crews a break, allowing thousands of evacuees to begin heading home.Premier Scott Moe said on Friday the province is “in a stronger position today than in previous days,” crediting firefighters for saving northern towns such as La Ronge and Air Ronge.Twenty fires remain active, with six still out of control. So far this season, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has recorded 259 blazes, far above the five year average of 148. Officials have confirmed roughly 400 structures were destroyed, and they expect that number to rise as damage assessments continue..About 10,000 people have begun returning home to 34 northern communities.Each adult evacuee will receive a one time $500 payment. SPSA will help local leaders distribute the money and reimburse residents who paid their own way out.Fire bans remain in effect for most northern forests, but an ATV and UTV ban will lift at 5 pm on Friday.Crews ask riders to avoid fire lines while they mop up hotspots..The province has hired about 140 Type-3 firefighters to reinforce Type-1 and Type-2 crews. With more rain forecast through the weekend, teams are shifting from defence to offence, widening fire guards and dousing flare-ups.The SPSA says 30 fires were deliberately set and urges anyone with information to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.Moe stressed that recovery will take months. “Some families have no homes to return to,” said Moe, pledging continued support for rebuilding.Mental health resources are being made available for returning residents coping with loss and stress.