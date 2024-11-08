RCAAN alleges election interference by Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union

Regina Citizens for Action and Awareness Network (RCAAN) expressed concern over alleged election interference by Regina Public Schools and the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation in the upcoming municipal elections on November 13.“An article came out in the Western Standard and it was by somebody that we've been following very closely,” said Wayne Bernakevitch.“The article talked about election interference by people involved with Regina Public School. There was reference to election interference, undue influence by the STF [Saskatchewan Teachers Federation] and by employees of Regina Public School system administration within the school system and the allegations, if they're true, paint a picture of people who are in positions of influence, people who have authority over other people. Paints a picture of them interfering with what should be a free, an unfettered vote by the school teachers.”.EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.“I've had discussions with school teachers, and they've, corroborated what the article said and these people are very, very afraid this,” said Bernakevitch.“This is a concerning thing that you have school teachers who are afraid to say anything, and that's because they're getting this pressure from people in authority over them. So we've had, I've had some corroboration myself. I've talked with a couple of school teachers who have supported what that article was talking about.”Differentiating between union endorsements and its own information sharing, RCAAN emphasizes the importance of educators staying within their areas of expertise and not being forced to promote social justice issues they do not agree with..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.The organization argued that teachers should teach academic subjects in the classroom.“People should be staying in their lanes. Teachers should be teaching the basics,” said Bernakevitch.“Kids are falling behind in the basics. The union should be representing the teachers doing what's best for them. The school board should be in charge of that. They shouldn't be involved in trying to influence political processes.”