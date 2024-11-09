RCAAN denied hate group allegations, urged Moe to adopt biological changing rooms policy

Regina Citizens for Action and Awareness Network (RCAAN) rejects accusations that it is a group of haters or bigots and wants Premier Scott Moe to continue with the biological changing room policy. The civic awareness organization said it promotes informed participation in the community and denies any association with hate speech or discrimination.“We're not a group of haters or bigots or all the names we are being called. We're ordinary people,” Wayne Bernakevitch told the media at a press conference.“We're parents, grandparents, people who are working, people who are retired, but just ordinary people trying to do what we think is very important in our society today, and that's to make people aware of issues that should be of concern to them, and then at appropriate times, taking action to initiate some of the things that we think need to be done.”.EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.Addressing rumours about its funding in the mainstream media, RCAAN denies receiving financial support from any Calgary organization or person. “Not sure where that came from, but that's absolutely not true,” said Bernakevitch.The group states that it is locally funded and operates independently to serve the interests of the Regina community.“We're funded by membership fees, and we charge the grand fee of $20 for a person to be a member,” said Bernakevitch..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.Advocating for changes in gender-affirming care, RCAAN supports adopting a different model based on European studies. The organization believes alternative approaches could better serve individuals seeking such care and urged the government to consider these models.“We're saying the gender-affirming model that is currently being employed is not effective. And in Europe, where they were using this [different] model, 13 European countries have now withdrawn,” said Bernakevitch. “They've stepped back and they say this model is not constructive. It's not helping anything. And they've moved to dealing with children individually and dealing with what's really troubling many of these children. So, we’re not haters or bigots or transphobic. We really do want what's best for these children and we're working to do that. We’re working to elect people who would be supportive of that model.”.EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.In addition, RCAAN supports providing separate change rooms for transgender students. The group said this approach aims to balance the rights of transgender students with those of other students, ensuring that everyone’s comfort and privacy are respected.The organization called on Premier Scott Moe to show leadership by implementing the biological sex-changing rooms policy in Saskatchewan..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.“I think that the premier should show leadership,” said Bernakevitch.“I like our premier and he's been supportive of the things that we're supportive of, but I think in this area, there needs to be some leadership shown, some direction shown. And I don't think the majority of people really understand, what the real issue is. I've talked about the European Studies, what's really going on in most of these cases, and I think that there should be some leadership in showing this is how we need to deal with the situation in the school system. I like what Danielle Smith is doing and I think many of our people do as well.”RCAAN maintains its goal is open dialogue and informed decision-making.