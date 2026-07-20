UPDATED: RCMP allege Roughriders captain drove wrong way before fatal Hwy. 11 crash

Police allege Saskatchewan Roughriders captain Jayden Dalke was driving the wrong way on Hwy. 11 before a head-on collision northwest of Regina that killed him and another driver.Lumsden RCMP said the crash happened at about 9 p.m. CST on Saturday on the divided highway between Lumsden and Regina.Investigators allege Dalke, 30, of Leduc, was driving a silver SUV northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a black SUV driven by 22-year-old Bhishma Rajyaguru, of Regina. Both men, who were alone in their vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.RCMP said officers found alcohol and cannabis in Dalke's vehicle. Police said autopsies and toxicology testing will be conducted as the investigation continues..Emergency crews arrived to find one vehicle in the median and the other in a ditch. Civilians attempted to provide medical aid before firefighters from the Lumsden Fire Department took over life-saving efforts, but Dalke could not be revived. Bhishma Rajyaguru, 22, who was trapped in his vehicle in the median, was declared dead at the scene.During a short press conference on Monday afternoon, the RCMP said Dalke allegedly left a gas station without paying, but police have released few other details about it. There will be no charges or court cases as the individuals are deceased.The Saskatchewan Roughriders held a news conference today to remember Dalke, who had recently been named one of the club's captains for the 2026 season.CEO Craig Reynolds spoke to the media but did not address the booze or drugs allegedly found in Dalke's vehicle. .Rajyaguru's friends started an online fundraiser."His parents in India are currently facing the nightmare that no parent should ever have to endure: the loss of their child," says the fundraiser page.."We, his friends here in Canada, are coming together to ensure that Bhishma is transported back home so his family can hold him one last time and lay him to rest.".The linebacker and defensive back was selected by Saskatchewan in the sixth round of the 2022 CFL draft out of the University of Alberta. Over four seasons, he appeared in 68 regular-season games, recording 69 defensive tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, and one sack.Dalke played all 18 regular-season games in 2025 and helped the Roughriders capture the Grey Cup with a 25-17 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. The team cancelled Sunday's practice following news of his death.