Saskatchewan

UPDATED: RCMP allege Roughriders captain drove wrong way before fatal Hwy. 11 crash

Saskatchewan Roughriders Captain Jayden Dalke silver SUV
Saskatchewan Roughriders Captain Jayden Dalke silver SUVImage courtesy of X/Twitter
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