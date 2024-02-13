RCMP crackdown in north Sask town results in seizure of guns and drugs

An RCMP bust in a remote community in Northern Saskatchewan resulted in twelve arrests and the seizure of guns, meth and contraband alcohol.Pelican Narrows detachment and La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) conducted a targetted enforcement project to remove dangerous weapons and illicit drugs from the community in Pelican Narrows from February 9 to 11.Officers seized five illegal firearms, 210 grams of methamphetamine and contraband alcohol during various enforcement efforts. Twelve people were arrested, charged and remanded into custody as a result of investigations over the weekend.On February 9, officers were proactively looking for Ashton Ballantyne, who was wanted on multiple warrants for offences including assault and assault with a weapon. An investigation determined he’d been at a cabin recently and left two firearms there. Officers continued searching for Ballantyne, who then turned himself into the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment. He was arrested on his outstanding warrants and charged with seven firearms-related offences, including one count of weapons trafficking.The same day, officers were conducting proactive patrols when they observed a male running away. Officers approached him and the male threw a hatchet and a machete as he ran. The male youth was arrested nearby and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. His identity is concealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.On February 10, officers were conducting proactive patrols and observed a man who was wanted for failing to attend court. They approached the male, who was with an adult female, and seized a firearm and ammunition from their bag. Thirty-year-old Earl Ballantyne and 24-year-old Raeanna Michel, both from Pelican Narrows, were each charged with six firearm-related offences. Ballantyne was also charged with three counts of breaching a release order condition and arrested on his outstanding warrant.The same day, officers conducted a traffic stop and observed open alcohol in the vehicle in plain view. Then officers found approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine and a hatchet in their vehicle. The vehicle and its contraband were seized and the occupants arrested. Angelique Michel, 31, Glen Ballantyne, 29, and Samara Linklater (19) were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.Also on February 10, officers executed a search warrant at a residence. They located and seized approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, one of which was sawed-off. The arrested occupants include 33-year-old Christa Sewap, 30-year-old Gavin McCallum, 27-year-old Colton Bighetty and 19-year-old Nadine Linklater. Each was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearms-related offences. In total, they face 35 charges.All accused have been remanded into custody until court appearances this week.Officers also seized contraband alcohol during a number of check stops over the weekend. Alcohol is prohibited in Pelican Narrows by local bylaw.The town has 123 people, though the population numbers more than 2,700 if neighbouring reserves are included. Chief Karen Bird of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation welcomed the efforts of law enforcement.“This action by the RCMP is a crucial step in our collective battle against the drug and substance abuse issues linked to gang activity in our community. We are deeply grateful for the RCMP's efforts to directly confront these challenges. Every arrest and every ounce of drugs taken out of our community is a step towards reclaiming our community from the grips of gangs and drug trafficking. It's about taking back our future,” said Bird.“To build on this momentum, we are doubling down on our commitment to strategies that provide positive alternatives and address the root causes of involvement in gangs and drug activities.” Insp. Stephen Bergerman from the Saskatchewan RCMP's North District said the officers "did an excellent job," while Staff Sgt. Ryan How said the results proved the usefulness of the CRT.“The purpose of the CRTs is to conduct targeted enforcement with the objective of enhancing community safety and they’re able to deploy anywhere they are needed in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction,” explained How. “This is a perfect example of the effectiveness of our local RCMP detachments teaming up with CRT to remove dangerous weapons and drugs from the streets and to arrest and charge those responsible for possessing them.”Some investigations from the weekend continue. Those with information are asked to call Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Saskcrimestoppers.com.