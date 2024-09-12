RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ triple homicide in Lloydminster

RCMP are investigating a triple homicide in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, after three people were found dead in a home on Wednesday evening.In a Thursday afternoon press conference, RCMP Staff Sergeant Brian Nicholl said the deaths appear to be a "targeted, isolated incident." “While I understand seeing more of a police presence can cause concern for folks, this is because we have people diligently working hard to solve this crime,” said Nicholl."All I can indicate is it’s not a random act. The general public, if they’re not involved in this type of activity or any types of criminal activity, and again, I’m not saying these were criminals at all, I don’t know the investigation, but generally when it’s targeted there’s a reason."Nicholl did not reveal the victims ages, genders, or how they died.Expert investigators from Alberta and Saskatchewan are working on the case.Police were called to a house near 50 St. and 47 Ave. just before 6 p.m. for a well-being check and the officers discovered three bodies inside.Yellow police tape surrounds the home and nearby areas. Nicoll warned that as the investigation continues, there will be increased police activity in the neighbourhood.Police did not shared any information about possible suspects.RCMP said they would release more details after the autopsies on the victims.Nicholl asked anyone with information to contact Lloydminster RCMP or Crime Stoppers.The investigation is ongoing, with updates expected in the coming days..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.