RCMP shoot, kill indigenous man in Sask

A man died after a clash with police on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in Saskatchewan on Sunday. The RCMP received a call about an attack on the First Nation early Sunday morning.When the officers arrived, they had to take cover. "The adult male fled inside the residence. Two adults and two children were inside the residence," said the RCMP.Police surrounded the house and called for backup. During the standoff, police open fired and hit the man.Officers tried to save the man's life until paramedics came. But the man, who was from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, died at the scene. His family has been informed of the death.One officer was hurt but will recover. No one else was injured.Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), the province's police watchdog, is investigating what happened."As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP's interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death.," said the RCMP.It's the second time in eight days RCMP have killed an indigenous male.On August 30, a 15-year-old from the Samson Cree Nation was fatally shot by Alberta RCMP officers in Wetaskiwin, following a confrontation in which the teen was reportedly armed with multiple weapons.Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is about 160 km north of Saskatoon.