Record early voting turnout in close Saskatchewan election race

Saskatchewan voters have turned out in unprecedented numbers for advance polling ahead of Monday's provincial election, with both party leaders making final campaign pushes in Saskatoon.Elections Saskatchewan reported more than 223,000 people cast early ballots in the first four days of advance polling, which surpassed the previous record of 184,742 early votes in 2020.There is no early voting on Sunday, and it is election day on Monday, October 28.The surge in early voting comes as recent polling suggests a close race between Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party and Carla Beck's Sask NDP. A Cardinal Research poll released Saturday showed the Saskatchewan Party leading with 49% support compared to the NDP's 43%.Both leaders spent Saturday in Saskatoon making their final appeals to voters. Moe appeared with local candidates at Prairieland Park, emphasizing the Sask Party's goal of another majority government."What we're focused on is forming a majority government so that we can put forward the plan that we're putting forward before the people of Saskatchewan," Moe told the crowd."We will aim and target to win that incumbent government by trying to win each and every one of the sixty-one that we have in the province of Saskatchewan."Beck rallied with Saskatchewan Union of Nurses members outside Royal University Hospital, expressing optimism about her party's chances."I know we're going to have to knock every door and pull every vote, but I am feeling optimistic," Beck told the union members."I don't think you should stake everything on any one poll, but when I see the momentum, when I see the response that we're getting on the doorsteps, I'm very encouraged."The campaign's final days have highlighted stark differences between the parties' visions for the province. Moe warned that an NDP government would harm the economy and trigger hospital and school closures while promoting his party's record of job creation. Moe promised stronger economic growth and increased household savings under a Sask Party government.Beck focused on healthcare challenges during Moe's time as premier, pointing to public safety concerns and the province's poor performance in full-time job creation. Her platform includes healthcare system improvements, increased education funding, and a six-month pause on the provincial gas tax.The election campaign ends with Monday's vote, with polling stations open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. province-wide.It is expected that the first results will start coming in around 8:45 p.m.