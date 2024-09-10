Regina Airport to act out an emergency plane crash

The Regina Airport Authority will hold a “full-scale emergency exercise” on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.Over 150 people will take part in the test. It will simulate a plane crash near the main runway and an emergency in the airport building.Many emergency services will participate, including Regina Fire, Regina Police, Saskatchewan ERS, Canada Border Services, Public Safety Canada, NAV Canada, and airline partners. Travellers may see smoke, people in makeup looking hurt, and emergency vehicles.The airport wants people to know this is just practice. No one is really in danger.Transport Canada requires all international airports in Canada to test their emergency plans regularly.The drill might cause some delays. The airport thanks travellers for their patience during this exercise..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.