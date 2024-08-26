Regina approves development application for second Costco location

Regina residents might soon have a second Costco to shop at as plans for a new store have moved forward.The city's planning department recently approved an application for the second Costco location.The proposed location for the new Costco is in Regina's west end, near the Westerra neighbourhood on Dewdney Avenue. This particular site does not require approval from the Regina City Council, which could speed up the process.The new store would cover over 14,800 square meters if built as planned. It would include a gas station and the plans also show ample parking, with 1,284 regular parking stalls and 16 accessible parking spots for those with disabilities.When the city asked for public input on the project, they received a substantial response.Out of 620 comments submitted, an overwhelming majority supported the idea. About 91% of respondents were in favour of the new Costco.However, not everyone was on board with the plan.Nineteen people opposed the store, citing concerns about increased traffic in the area, questioning whether the location was appropriate, and suggesting that smaller retail options might be better for the community.Additionally, 35 people said they would support the project if certain aspects were changed, such as the offerings at the fuel station or measures to address potential traffic issues.Despite the strong public support, a set timeline for when construction might begin or when the store could open is still needed.The approval from the planning department is a significant step, but there may be other steps before the building can start.If this new Costco becomes a reality, it would give Regina residents more shopping options and ease congestion at the existing Costco location on the east side.