WATCH: Regina city councillors, Muslim community split over mosque call to prayer permit

REGINA — A Regina mosque seeking to become the first in Canada to broadcast the call to prayer and says it wants to include an English translation alongside the traditional Arabic to ease community concerns, as a city councillor calls for the practice to be halted.The Regina City Jamia Masjid held an in-person survey to gather feedback from neighbours after its noise permit for the weekly Friday call to prayer expired on July 10. The mosque has applied for an extension, but the debate has drawn sharp divisions, including opposition from one council member.“The misconception is, people do not know what is the meaning of the first two prayers, because we say it in Arabic,” said Regina City Jamia Masjid Primary Director and Spokesman M. Anisur Rahaman. “We also are thinking that in the beginning period, we also would like to translate in English, so people know what actually is the meaning.”Rahaman said some critics have suggested the mosque is trying to dominate other faiths. “Some people also thinking that maybe we are dominating here in Canada. No, it’s not like that,” said Rahaman. “Everybody, they have their own religion, they follow their own religion, and we respect each other.”.If the Regina Police Service renews the permit, the mosque would be the first in Canada to broadcast the adhan, or call to prayer, over a loudspeaker. Rahaman said the current broadcast uses only 30% of the permitted one kilometre sound radius and occurs just once a week, on Fridays, in a downtown commercial area..But Councillor Dan Rashovich, who represents Ward 1, said he has heard from constituents who want the practice stopped.“I believe in freedom of religion. I believe people should be able to practice whatever they want. But I think keep it within your church, keep it within your mosque, keep it within the walls,” said Rashovich. “These are words, and words can be interpreted in many different ways … which can create division in the community.”Rashovich rejected comparisons to church bells, saying words carry different weight. “Bells and words, I think, are different,” said Rashovich. He dismissed accusations that his stance is bigoted. “As soon as you say something negative about something like a prayer like this, people are going to label you as being bigots and racists, which is wrong.”Councillor David Froh offered a different view, arguing the city has no legal authority to restrict the call to prayer..“It’s important to note that, thankfully, the municipal government does not have the authority to restrict Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Froh. “Should any city in Canada choose to use their bylaws to restrict freedom of religion, freedom of expression … that would violate the Charter, and the courts have restricted that in an effort to protect the Charter.”Froh said noise permits are issued by police under existing bylaws and emphasized that most feedback he has received has come from outside the province and country. He urged face-to-face dialogue. “Our community’s changing. Change can feel uncomfortable. Change is also good,” said Froh.Rahaman said the mosque extended its open house hours after receiving requests from people who could not attend during the morning. He estimated that about 30 to 40 people had come by midday, with feedback being largely positive. Any written comments will be shared with police as part of the permit review.“We just want to figure out to see the comments, like whoever are adding those comments in the social media, who don’t have a chance to talk with them,” said Rahaman. “Our neighbours are the first priority. They are the ones to decide whether or not we will be able to continue.”