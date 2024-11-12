Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony

Regina will hold a Palestine flag-raising ceremony, making it the first Canadian city to host such an event.The Palestinian flag-raising ceremony takes place on Friday, marking a significant moment for local Palestinian terrorist supporters. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Regina City Hall courtyard..Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Organizers of the event encouraged residents to join them in what they described as an opportunity to stand together in solidarity with Palestine. Regina’s Palestinian community and supporters hope the ceremony will bring attention to the desire for peace and understanding amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts..“We encourage everyone to join us for the first-ever Palestinian flag-raising ceremony in Regina, SK, and stand together in this moment of unity and support. Jazakum Allah Khair, and we hope to see you there,” said the Facebook post promoting the event.The ceremony organizers concluded their announcement with “Jazakum Allah Khair,” which translates to “May Allah return you an award for your good deeds.”.EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections.This event comes amid a wave of pro-Palestinian terrorist demonstrations and related events in several Canadian cities. While Regina’s ceremony is the first Palestinian flag-raising officially planned in a major city.Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto have seen similar gatherings, including public demonstrations and marches supporting Palestinian causes..OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.Earlier this year, the Natoaganeg First Nation in New Brunswick raised the Palestinian flag in solidarity with Gaza, demonstrating indigenous support for Palestine.