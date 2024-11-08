Regina group calls for investigation into alleged election interference by school division, teachers union

A Regina organization raised serious concerns about alleged election interference by the Regina Public School Division (RPSD) and the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) ahead of the upcoming municipal election on November 13.Regina Civic Awareness Action Network (RCAAN) issued a statement accusing the RPSD and the STF of engaging in activities that could sway the election's outcome, after the Western Standard exclusive story detailed alleged election interference.RCAAN claimed these actions undermine democratic principles and breach Saskatchewan election laws that ensure fair elections..EXCLUSIVE: Regina Public Schools, Teachers Union allegedly interfered in school board elections."The foundation of our democratic process relies on fairness, transparency, and the absence of undue influence from any entity, especially from institutions like public school divisions, which are entrusted with public education and not political maneuvering," RCAAN said in a statement."The allegations, if true, not only breach the trust of the community but also undermine the integrity of the electoral process."RCAAN raised several points of concern about the alleged actions of RPSD and the STF.The group alleges that the RPSD, the STF, and possibly their employees engaged in activities to influence the municipal election results..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.They argue that such actions contradict democratic principles and Saskatchewan law, which stipulates that every vote must be free from manipulation or coercion.If employees of the RPSD or STF used their positions or resources to influence public opinion or election outcomes, RCAAN argues this would be an abuse of power and would contravene laws prohibiting undue influence. They emphasize that school divisions are meant to educate, not to dictate or influence political outcomes..Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections.The group stated that educational institutions involvement in "electioneering" erodes public trust. Such actions not only affect the political sphere but also impact the educational environment for students.RCAAN called for the immediate suspension of implicated employees and a thorough, independent investigation. They insist the process must be transparent and involve third-party auditors or legal entities to ensure impartiality..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.The organization urged legal experts to review the situation to determine if there were breaches of election laws and other statutes governing the conduct of public institutions during election campaigns.Should the allegations be confirmed, RCAAN called for immediate accountability measures, which include administrative changes, employment termination, and potential legal consequences for those involved."We at RCAAN firmly believe that the citizens of Saskatchewan should decide the outcome of our local school board elections, not unelected bureaucrats," said RCAAN. "The alleged attempt by senior staff within our public schools to put their thumb on the election scale reveals a deeply troubling lack of trust in the citizens of both Regina and Saskatchewan. This election belongs to the people, and it must remain fair and impartial.".EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged."We are committed to a democratic process that upholds the highest standards of integrity," said RCAAN."The allegations against RPSD and/or the STF, if proven true, would represent a direct assault on our democratic values. We urge all parties involved to cooperate fully with any investigation to restore public faith in our educational and electoral systems."RCAAN also highlighted the need for stronger safeguards against electoral manipulation by public institutions. "This situation underscores the need for stronger safeguards against any form of electoral manipulation by public institutions. We stand ready to work with all parties to ensure that our electoral process remains a beacon of democracy, free from influence or interference."