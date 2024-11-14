Regina plans to revise policy after Palestine flag-raising controversy

City of Regina says it will update its flag protocol after controversy arose from the Palestine flag-raising ceremony on Friday.City Clerk Jim Nichol acknowledged the need to revise the current procedure to focus on local matters and avoid involvement in global politics.“The City of Regina acknowledges that our current Flag Protocol Procedure needs updating so that it is focused on and supports municipal issues, and doesn't weigh into global politics,” Nichol said in a statement to the Western Standard.“Administration is recommending a number of changes to the Flag Protocol Procedure, including that only the flags of Canada, Saskatchewan, Union Jack, City of Regina, Treaty 4, and Metis Nation may be flown in the courtyard of City Hall and in the Council chamber.”.Regina first Canadian city to host Palestine flag-raising ceremony .The Western Standard reported Regina will hold a Palestine flag-raising ceremony, making it the first Canadian city to host such an event.The Palestinian flag-raising ceremony takes place on Friday, marking a significant moment for local Palestinian supporters.The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Regina City Hall courtyard.The administration is recommending changes that would allow only specific flags to be flown in the courtyard of City Hall and the council chamber..A report with these recommendations was prepared in the spring but has faced delays due to packed council agendas. “Council did not consider it before the election break, and it is currently scheduled for the next council meeting,” said Nichol.Until the new policy is approved, the city will continue to follow the existing Flag Protocol Procedure from 2012. “In the meantime, the City’s decision-making process continues to be guided by the current Flag Protocol Procedure, as approved by Council, which has been in place since 2012,” said Nichol.“It remains the guiding framework for flag protocols at City Hall.”.OLDCORN: Mainstream media lost touch with Saskatchewanians.The decision to fly the Palestinian flag, along with others in the past, has sparked controversy within the community. “The City understands that granting approval to raise the Palestinian flag (and other flags in the past) has been controversial,” said Nichol.“We are confident that the proposed changes to the Flag Protocol Procedure, if approved by the Council, would help prevent similar situations in the future.”.Sask NDP’s support of Hamas terrorist group.Nichol offered an apology on behalf of the city. “We apologize for our role in adding to controversy in our community by allowing the Israeli and Palestinian flags to be flown on city property,” said Nichol.“We extend our gratitude to residents for their feedback as we work to bring these policy changes before Council.”The proposed updates aim to ensure that flag raisings at City Hall support municipal issues and reflect the community's expectations. The council is expected to discuss the changes at its next meeting.