Regina police chief fired after investigation into inappropriate communications

Regina's top police officer, Farooq Sheikh, has been fired for cause following a Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission investigation into allegations of misconduct and inappropriate private messages with a member of the city's board of police commissioners.Sheikh had been on paid suspension since April while investigators examined a complaint brought by a former board member. The inquiry focused on allegations that Sheikh engaged in "unbecoming conduct," specifically through private communications about confidential board business, and that he urged the board member to delete text messages once those exchanges risked coming to light.The commission's findings confirmed Sheikh had inappropriate private discussions about sensitive board matters and asked the board member to erase their messages. Sheikh texted many selfies of himself while police chief..The report also concluded he misrepresented the character of these discussions to both board members and investigators, breaching fundamental standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Claims that Sheikh tried to improperly sway board votes or engineer the member's removal were found to be unsupported."Sheikh was dismissed with cause and won't receive severance pay. This action is being taken in the interest of restoring public confidence in our police service," the board and Regina Mayor said in statements.Acting Chief Lorilee Davies will remain in charge as the city looks to hire a permanent replacement.