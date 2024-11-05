​​Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights

A slate of current Regina School Board Trustees running again as candidates claim that the Regina Civic Awareness Action Network (RCAAN) candidates pushing parents’ rights are hateful.However, current Regina Public School Board Trustee and Chairperson Sarah Cummings-Truszkowski posted to social media a hateful message towards the RCAAN candidates who disagree with her.Cummings-Truszkowski’s social media post was removed, but the Western Standard obtained a screenshot before it was deleted.."There are a chilling number of extremists running for Regina School Board Trustee positions this fall in Regina,” wrote Cummings-Truszkowski.“These candidates state things like 'respect parenting rights' and 'let's get back to basics' and 'education over indoctrination.' Don't be fooled. This is intolerant, hateful rhetoric. These people have one focus and that is transphobia and homophobia. If your only motivation is to dehumanize and disrupt public education, you have no place as a leader in public education.”Cummings-Truszkowski dehumanizes and disrupts public education with her push of sexual orientation and gender identity into classrooms, while Saskatchewan students fall further behind in core skills..Parents Rights take centre stage in Saskatchewan’s school board trustees elections.Nowhere in Cummings-Truszkowski’s platform does she talk about math scores or reading levels. She is just supporting biological boys in girls’ spaces.Cummings-Truszkowski is not alone in posting hateful and intolerant messages towards the RCAAN candidates.Former Regina Public School Board Trustee and candidate Tracey McMurchy posted on October 20 and never took down her hate-filled post. She also limits who can comment on her post, preventing any dissenting comments..EXCLUSIVE: Sask school allows boys in Grade 7 female changing room, parents outraged.“I stand against RCAAN and their anti-2SLGBTQ+ agenda,” wrote McMurchy.“RCAAN is an activist group running a slate of candidates for the public board. They use coded language like ‘Back to Basics’ and ‘Education, not activism’ while they try to convince people that our schools and teachers are teaching kids to be gay or trans.” “Obviously, that's not what's happening in schools,” McMurchy continued.“Our schools and educators teach tolerance and acceptance, but that goes against the RCAAN agenda to make life harder for the kids who are struggling with their gender identity or sexuality. They want to take GSAs [Gay-Straight Alliances] out of schools, and cancel Pride.”.McMurchy warns potential voters that they should find out the “real agenda” of candidates while clearly stating hers but not allowing the public to provide feedback to her Facebook page.“Over the next few weeks, if a school board candidate knocks on your door and asks for your vote, make sure you know what their real agenda is,” wrote McMurchy. “Here's mine: I will always work to keep our schools safe and inclusive. And I will always stand against RCAAN's harmful and intolerant agenda.”There’s a full slate of candidates pushing a harmful and intolerant agenda, and it’s not RCAAN.