Regina truck driver charged, allegedly killed Nigerian medical student after running red light

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 44-year-old man with dangerous operation causing death after a freight truck ran a red light, struck another vehicle, then plowed into a bus shelter, killing a 19-year-old woman.Police said the crash happened in October 2025 on Dewdney Avenue. Investigators allege the truck failed to stop at a red light and hit another vehicle in the intersection. After that impact, police said, the truck left the roadway and struck a woman who was inside a bus shelter.Emergency responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, RPS said. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.RPS said Biniam Emaha, 44, of Regina has now been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charge Tuesday in Regina provincial court..The victim has been identified as Marvellous Ugochukwu Chijindu, a 19-year-old Nigerian medical student.RPS said the charge followed a four-month investigation by the RPS Investigative Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, a unit that examines serious and fatal crashes. Such cases can take months as officers collect witness statements, review any available video, and match physical evidence at the scene with what vehicles were doing before impact.Dangerous operation causing death is a Criminal Code offence. It focuses on whether a driver’s manner of driving was objectively dangerous, and whether that driving caused the death.Police have not released further details about what led to the truck running the light.