Roughriders’ defence lifts Saskatchewan to fifth Grey Cup title

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders cemented their place in history Sunday night, winning the Grey Cup by outduelling the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 before a raucous crowd at Princess Auto Stadium. Saskatchewan’s defence set the tone early and never let go, forcing three interceptions and scooping up a fumble in a performance that stifled Montreal’s high-powered attack and delivered the Riders their fifth CFL championship.From the opening kick-off, it was clear the Riders meant business. The defence played with intensity, taking away passing lanes and pressuring Montreal’s quarterback relentlessly. Saskatchewan’s offence pounced on Alouettes’ mistakes, cashing in three rushing touchdowns, each built on the momentum of timely turnovers. By halftime, the Riders held a 15-7 advantage that owed as much to ball control as it did to big plays.Quarterback Trevor Harris flashed his veteran poise by connecting with Tommy Nield for a 34-yard pass early in the third quarter, setting up another Saskatchewan major. That key moment grew the lead, and when short-yardage specialist Antonio Pipkin — subbing for Harris — dove in for another score, the Riders surged ahead 22-7..Montreal kept the game within reach as Stevie Scott III scampered for an 11-yard TD, closing the gap, but the Alouettes could never unlock Saskatchewan’s defence. With interceptions by Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Tevaughn Campbell, the Roughriders denied Montreal a comeback at every turn. The final quarter saw the Riders chew more clock and add points off turnovers, refusing to let go of the lead.Halftime festivities featured Machine Gun Kelly, but for Rider Nation, the biggest celebration came as the defence shut the door in the final minutes, sealing Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup win on a historic Winnipeg night.This championship marks Saskatchewan’s fifth Grey Cup, and arrives at the end of an era, as next season brings new CFL rules and field changes. For now, Rider fans can savour a gritty win built on defensive swagger and opportunistic football — a perfect script for a title reclaimed.