Roughriders' Fan of the Year Award goes to Calgary man

A dedicated Calgary football fan has been recognized for his unwavering support of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, proving that team loyalty knows no geographical boundaries.Govind Achyuthan drove 750 kilometres to Regina for Roughriders home games since 2006 and been named the team's thirteenth Fan of the Year. The award celebrates supporters who truly embody the spirit of "Rider Nation."Despite living in Calgary, Achyuthan has maintained a commitment to the team..Taxpayers Federation urges Moe to join Alberta’s carbon tax court fight.He attends seven to eight home games each year, making the long drive from Alberta to Saskatchewan."Sometimes logistics will get in the way, especially the midweek games …But I would say I average seven to eight games a year," Archyuthan told CBC News."I consider myself just a Rider fan, but as it turns out, I guess I'm maybe slightly over the top."The superfan's love for the team traces back to his childhood in Holdfast, Saskatchewan, a tiny village of 173 people..Four Sask teens charged in assault, 11-year-old too young to charge.His first Roughriders game in 1978 with his father sparked a lifelong passion that has only grown stronger over the decades.Achyuthan's dedication extends beyond just attending games. He organizes group trips when the Roughriders play in Calgary and runs an online message board for team supporters. His commitment has not gone unnoticed by the team or fellow fans..Moe pledges Sask Party to serve all Saskatchewanians after fifth straight election victory.During the Roughriders' last home game, a 27-12 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, Achyuthan was recognized on the field at halftime. He was also invited to watch the game from a private suite and appeared on the team's pregame radio show."You get all this attention that comes at you," said Achyuthan. "All I had to do was be me … I didn't have to do anything out of the ordinary for this to happen, which kind of blows my mind.".Sask Party ministers face major defeats in Regina, Saskatoon.Achyuthan is not alone in his passionate support. Stephen Yan, marketing manager at Pazzer's Saskatchewan Pub in Calgary, said the city has a strong community of Roughriders fans who treat every game like a special event."We often see our fans … coming in wearing green, sometimes wearing the watermelon helmets, and they treat every game like it's a community event," Yan told CBC News."It's more than just a game. It's a community connection."The Roughriders will continue their season with a western semi-final playoff game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Achyuthan will be in his familiar seat, continuing a tradition that spans nearly two decades.