Roughriders to honour Bhishma Rajyaguru before Thursday game

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders say they will honour Regina resident Bhishma Rajyaguru, 22, during the team’s pregame ceremony on July 23.The team said in a post on X it was “profoundly saddened” by Rajyaguru’s death this past weekend, when Roughriders team captain Jayden Dalke drove the wrong way on Hwy 11 and crashed into Rajyaguru’s vehicle. In Dalke's vehicle, the police found alcohol and drugs, and earlier he had committed a gas and dash..The Roughriders said one of Rajyaguru’s loved ones described him as a caring friend, devoted son, and supportive brother who was always there for the people in his life.Rajyaguru was also remembered as a gifted percussionist with a deep love of music. The team said his passion and presence left a lasting impression on those who knew him..“Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all those mourning his loss,” said the Roughriders.The Roughriders said they are working with Rajyaguru’s family on the best way to support them and will share more information when it becomes available.In a second post, the team shared a GoFundMe page, with the blessing of Rajyaguru’s loved ones, for anyone wishing to support his family following the loss of their brother and son.