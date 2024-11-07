Sask chiropractor’s multiple sexual assault trial continues, third witness takes the stand

A Regina chiropractor is on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting seven women under his care between 2010 and 2020. On November 6, the court heard from a second Crown witness, a 50-year-old woman. She testified that during her last appointment with Manz, one of his hands was inside her shirt while the other was pulling her head to the side..Saskatchewan chiropractor on trial for sexually assaulting multiple patients.She said his pinky finger went under her bra, causing her breast to lift. The defence challenged the witness's recollection of events and her understanding of chiropractic practices. They also asked why she waited until April 2021 to report the incident to the police."I wasn't sure if it was inappropriate. I just know it made me feel uncomfortable," the witness said..Canadian couple's South American dream road trip became nightmare after brutal attack.She explained that because the alleged act happened to her own body, she was unsure, but said she would have understood it as sexual assault if it had happened to someone else, like her daughter. The witness also said she was hesitant to report due to concerns about false accusations of sexual assault. She wanted to be sure what happened to her was a crime.A third witness also testified on Wednesday afternoon. Cross-examination of that witness is expected to begin on November 7.A publication ban prevents the identification of the complainants.The trial continues.