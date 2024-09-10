Sask Education Minister, NDP leader respond to student set on fire at Saskatoon School

Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill and NDP Leader Carla Beck reacted to a shocking incident at a Saskatoon high school that has left a student badly hurt and the community shaken. On September 5, a 15-year-old girl was set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate. She was flown to Edmonton for medical care, where she remains.A teacher, Sean Hayes, attempted to put out the flames. However, he was also injured and being treated in Saskatoon.Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said another student, a 14-year-old girl, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson. No motive for the attack has been released by SPS.Saskatchewan's Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill spoke to the press about the incident. Cockrill called it "horrible" but said it could have been worse and he takes safety in schools “very seriously.”"Nobody goes to school expecting that to happen," Cockrill told reporters. "Certainly, relieved that nobody was hurt worse than they were. As unfortunate as the situation is, and I know we've got people recovering from injuries, I can't help but think it could have been worse and so I'm glad it wasn't.""In terms of providing additional supports, we've provided significant additional funding to school divisions to hire more staff this year,” said Cockrill.“I'm open to having a discussion around more school resource officers."Beck said she had also contacted the student's family and hopes for "the best possible outcome for those who've been injured.""Kids in schools right across this province are growing up without the supports that they need and that has very real consequences for those students," said Beck.The school cancelled classes on Friday and Monday. The school board provided counselling to any students and staff who needed it.The community has shown strong support. People have left flowers and signs at the school. Online fundraisers for the student and teacher have raised more money than expected, with over 1300 donors as of Tuesday.Allison Cameron organized the GoFundMe campaign for the teacher Sean Hayes.“Amid this crisis, Mr. Hayes demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness, risking his safety to ensure a student’s well-being. His actions have saved a life and had a profound and lasting impact on the student’s life,” said Cameron on the GoFundMe page.“Mr. Hayes has always been a pillar of support and care for his students, and his quick thinking during this emergency truly highlights his exceptional character. His heroic actions were extraordinary and embody the best of what it means to be an educator.”