Sask election polls closed, expect a long night in a tight race

Polls closed across Saskatchewan at 8 p.m., marking the end of regular voting hours in a closely contested provincial election between Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party and Carla Beck's Sask NDP. Voters in line by the 8 p.m. deadline are permitted to cast their ballots, regardless of how long it takes them to reach the voting booth.Elections Saskatchewan officials indicated that the first results would not start being released until approximately 9 p.m.The full picture of the seat distribution in the Saskatchewan legislature will likely not emerge until well into election night, possibly after midnight, before we know who will be the next Saskatchewan Premier.Election day saw steady turnout across the province's 61 constituencies, from urban centers like Regina and Saskatoon to rural communities. The tight race has intensified the focus on every ballot cast and turnout is expected to exceed the 2020 election.Vote counting will begin promptly after polls close.Western Standard will be watching key swing ridings closely, as they could prove decisive in determining the province's next government.Check back for updates as results come in.Results will be updated throughout the evening on the Elections Saskatchewan website.