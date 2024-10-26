Sask election race tightens as Sask NDP gains ground on Sask Party

A Mainstreet Research poll suggested a close race between the Saskatchewan Party and Sask NDP as the province heads towards election day on October 28.The poll surveyed 820 adults and found a narrow lead for the Sask NDP, led by Carla Beck, over the governing Sask Party under Scott Moe..Saskatchewan election results involve 12-day counting process.Among decided voters, 49% expressed support for the NDP, while 45% leaned towards the Sask Party. Meanwhile, smaller parties garnered 7% of the vote. When undecided voters are included, the NDP held a 44% to 41% lead over the Saskatchewan Party, with 15% remaining undecided.This poll indicates a shift in voter sentiment as the NDP strengthens its position, particularly in the cities of Saskatoon and Regina. Among the demographic breakdown, the NDP is more popular with younger voters and those in urban areas, while the Sask Party holds sway in rural regions and among voters over 50..GORMLEY: The conservative judgment on Moe is coming.The close polling numbers suggest that the election may be decided by voter turnout and each party's ability to mobilize its supporters. Notably, 61.5% of those unlikely to vote preferred the Sask Party, while 28.7% of unlikely voters preferred the Sask NDP. As Saskatchewan’s election approaches, the Mainstreet poll illustrates a province divided, with both major parties vying for a slim advantage in a tightly contested race.The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.4% points, underscoring the race's competitiveness.The poll was conducted from October 22 to October 24.