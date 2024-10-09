Sask family’s pet dogs shot dead, RCMP investigate

A Saskatchewan family grieved the loss of their two pet dogs after someone shot the animals near their property last week. The incident occurred on October 2 between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. near Silton, Saskatchewan. Erin Folk and her family discovered their dogs, Daisy and Cujo, suffering from gunshot wounds. The family rushed both animals to the nearest veterinary office, where they were later euthanized due to the severity of their injuries."We find ourselves in an awful situation where we have lost two of our friends. Two of our family members and they were harmless. They didn't hurt anybody. They were just two lovable dogs and someone took it upon themselves to take their [lives] from us," Folk told CTV News.The Saskatchewan RCMP launched an investigation into the shooting. "Investigation determined that an individual located their dog and the dog was injured," said Keely Grasser, RCMP spokesperson. "Those injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound and their other dog was missing. Later, that second dog was located. It was also injured and was also suffering from a gunshot wound."Folk expressed gratitude for the community support during this difficult time. "People have been calling. They've stopped in," said Folk."They've brought flowers and it touches everyone because everyone who loves animals or has a pet and loves it, it's devastating to imagine, let alone go through."The Folk family runs Rosefield Stables, offering equine therapy to local veterans. Grateful for the program's impact, veterans who have benefited from the therapy came together to raise funds to assist with veterinary costs."The veterans that come here for equine therapy, they've collected a donation to put forward to whatever the vet bill or whatever that looks like," said Folk. "But if the person is caught, I want them to pay the vet bill."Daisy and Cujo became part of the Folk family in December of 2023 to help guard the other animals on the property. Folk praised the two dogs for their outstanding work and shared that the family holds many cherished memories of them.To find the person responsible for killing their dogs, the family offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Sask RCMP asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.