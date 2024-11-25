Sask Federation of Labour wants Throne Speech to deliver for workers

As Saskatchewan’s Legislature reconvenes following the slim re-election of Premier Scott Moe, all eyes are on the government’s upcoming Speech from the Throne. Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL) President Lori Johb calls for the government to prioritize workers over corporate interests in the next four years."Premier Moe pledged for a different, better kind of politics from his government following the election," said recently re-elected SFL President Lori Johb. "Hopefully, that includes a renewed focus on the interests of workers instead of corporate shareholders and political insiders.".Saskatchewan Legislature elects New Speaker, Deputy Speaker.Johb’s remarks come against the backdrop of several tragic workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan, including incidents at Evraz, CRS, and SaskPower. These events have reignited demands for stronger workplace safety legislation.“Without legislative action, workers are going to keep getting killed and injured at work," said Johb. "The death of a worker must be met with criminal charges, not just a pesky fine.".Palestine Solidarity groups call on USask to divest from Israeli investments, weapons.The SFL has reiterated the need for better jobs that provide fair wages, quality public services that meet the needs of all residents, and accessible public healthcare that ensures everyone can receive the treatment they need.While Moe’s slim majority win may have shifted the political landscape slightly, Johb emphasized that Saskatchewan workers' priorities remain steadfast.The legislative session is expected to address pressing issues facing the province, and workers and their advocates will be watching closely to see if promises for change translate into meaningful action.