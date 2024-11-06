Sask financial literacy month, understanding your finances

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) launched an informative social media campaign to remind investors and consumers about financial literacy for the month of November. "Financial literacy is important at any age," FCAA Chair and CEO Roger Sobotkiewicz said. "Financial Literacy Month aims to bolster financial education and awareness to help consumers and investors protect themselves.”.Saskatchewan chiropractor on trial for sexually assaulting multiple patients.The FCAA urges people to be vigilant against cryptocurrency scams. To safeguard yourself, verify the registration of companies in Saskatchewan on aretheyregistered.ca and exclusively deal with registered entities. Additionally, it’s crucial to possess a thorough understanding of the investment you’re making and comprehend the workings of the product or service associated with it..Housing Accelerator Fund sparks debate in Saskatchewan municipal elections.Seeking a second opinion from a professional can also provide valuable insights. Remember to exercise caution when individuals offer to compensate you for lost funds, as these offers are often indicative of scams.Financial Literacy Month presents an excellent opportunity for the FCAA to emphasize the significance of monitoring your financial transactions by reviewing your bank account and credit card statements..Regina School Board Trustee candidates clash over Parents' Rights.This practice can provide you with a clearer understanding of your monthly income and expenses. Moreover, it aids in the creation of a balanced budget and assists you in making adjustments that align with your personal financial management requirements.The FCAA aims to leverage the social media posts that will be shared throughout the month to enhance the financial literacy of investors and consumers, empowering them to make informed financial decisions.