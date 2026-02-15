Sask gov wants 'open conversations' on reproductive health

The Saskatchewan government is advising "open discussions about sexual and reproductive health," but pro-lifers say the conversation remains too exclusive.A government press release released Tuesday was "highlighting the importance of regular, open discussions about sexual and reproductive health" to acknowledge Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week (February 8-14).The release quoted Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr. "Talking openly with a trusted health care provider about sexual and reproductive health is an important step in maintaining your overall wellbeing," Carr said.As abortion is included under the umbrella of "reproductive health," the press release prompted critiques from pro-life organizations."The government...should support open conversations that involve fathers and, in the case of a minor who is pregnant, her parents, too," said Levi Minderhoud, a policy analyst for Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA) Canada.By email, Minderhood said a would-be father should not be "let off the hook for his part in an unexpected pregnancy" and pregnant minors should not discount a parent's counsel."Who, if not parents, can genuinely protect the best interests of children? Parents will know their daughter better than any other adult in the world and have the maturity to help their daughter make the best decision."Some disagree. The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada argues that forcing minors to tell parents can be dangerous, potentially causing young people to avoid healthcare or resort to unsafe methods..A provincial document on Informed Consent to Care says, "A minor patient determined to have capacity, has the right to consent to their own health care.” A health provider is supposed to judge the minor's ability to consent based on their age and maturity, their degree of dependence on parents or guardians for decision-making (besides finances), and the complexity and significance of the treatment. Only if a minor is judged not to have capacity are parents asked for their consent. Josie Luetke, Director of Education & Advocacy for Campaign Life Coalition, wants more."[T]he Moe government should introduce legislation so parents are, at the very least, informed if their underage daughter becomes pregnant and requests an abortion," Luetke wrote by email.Luetke added, "We are looking for real leadership from 'pro-life' Premier Scott Moe, not the same sort of drivel about sexual health that you'd expect from an NDP government."In response to an email from Western Standard, the government said its approach is even-handed."Policies regarding informed consent and patient privacy are the same for all care services. There are no unique consent or privacy rules specific to surgical abortion," said Ministry of Health spokesperson Dale Hunter..Frances Stang, President of the Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association, expressed doubts by email about the counsel health providers offer."SPLA’s concern is that health care providers focus on mitigating the results of ill-considered sexual activity and do not promote healthy choices. We also feel that women are not given all the facts about the serious side effects of artificial contraception and abortion as well as treatment for [seuxally transmitted infections]," she wrote.The provincial press release encouraged people to visit the province's Sexually Transmitted Infections Services page. Its page for "Health Care Providers" included links to resources provided by Action Canada For Sexual Health Rights and the National LGBT Education Center. Information on Sexual Health Resources included Planned Parenthood Regina, OUTSaskatoon and the UR Pride Centre. The centre has hired lawyers to fight the province's pronoun law in schools.Stang said governments suffer from a "one-sided view of sexual and reproductive health" where surgical abortions and Planned Parenthood are funded, but not pregnancy care centres. She said educational programs promoting chastity and abstinence don't find favor, nor does the province allow Respect Life month to be proclaimed.Stang also called out a cultural attitude towards sex as "an uncontrollable animal instinct which can be satiated at any cost.""No amount of government intervention can remedy this. What is needed is a moral reset, investment in chastity and abstinence education and true conversations about healthy lifestyle choices," she said.