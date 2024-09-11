Sask gov’t defends housing record against NDP’s housing plan

Saskatchewan Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky is defending the government’s record on housing.NDP leader Carla Beck released her housing plan on Tuesday and wants to open up 3,000 empty government-owned homes.“Our government is investing in housing supply and supporting individuals and families who need a home. That is why we have invested nearly $840 million in housing supply, repair, and development since 2007,” Makowsky told the Western Standard.“On top of that, over $627 million has been committed to rejuvenating, modernizing, or improving existing provincially owned units.”Beck said her plan would bring back direct rent payments to landlords."We've also heard loud and clear that the Sask Party's end to direct rent payments for social service clients have led to a series of missed payments, evictions, and increased homelessness," said Beck. “The NDP propose direct pay to landlords – this is already an option for social services clients if they need it,” said Makowsky.Beck also criticized the government’s income assistance programs and benefits, which Makowsky defended.“In terms of income assistance benefits, Saskatchewan has increased rates for individuals and families at a rate higher than inflation,” said Makowsky.“We acknowledge there is more to be done, and that is why we continue to increase income benefits for low-income individuals and families, while maintaining Saskatchewan’s position as the most affordable place to live in Canada.”Makowsky credits Saskatchewan’s strong economy with enabling it to continue supporting low-income individuals and families through the housing crisis.“Our government is focused on sustainable growth, increasing supports for low-income individuals and families, and keeping Saskatchewan the most affordable province in Canada,” said Makowsky. “Our strong economy is building a brighter future.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.