Sask gov’t transfers largest-ever mineral rights to First Nation

Cowessess First Nation has been granted the largest transfer of mineral rights in Saskatchewan's history. The transfer involving 336 hectares of mineral rights represents a major milestone in the province's dedication to reconciliation and honouring Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) agreements."The recent transfer of mineral rights to Cowessess First Nation is a significant step in supporting their continuing economic growth," said Don McMorris, Minister of First Nations, Metis Relations, and Northern Affairs. McMorris also highlighted the province's commitment to upholding TLE agreements and recognizing First Nations rights in Saskatchewan.The provincial government said it is committed to reconciliation and strengthening relationships with First Nations in the province.Mineral rights give their holder the right to explore resources beneath the land.While the government holds most mineral rights in Saskatchewan, some are privately owned. In this case, the transferred mineral rights will be held by "the king in the right of Canada for the use and benefit of Cowessess First Nation." So far, the province has transferred about 29,019 hectares of Crown minerals to the federal government on behalf of Cowessess.Other First Nations, such as Ocean Man First Nation and Little Pine First Nation, have also benefited from similar mineral rights transfers. In 2023, Ocean Man First Nation received 63 hectares of mineral rights, while Little Pine First Nation was transferred 65 hectares in 2021.Since 1992, both the federal and provincial governments have committed $687 million towards TLE settlements. This has resulted in approximately 888,806 acres of land being transferred to First Nations. However, 1.48 million acres of land remain to be transferred under these agreements.TLE agreements allow First Nations to use entitlement funds to purchase land anywhere in the province, which becomes part of their reserve.When land is bought, any undisposed provincial Crown minerals beneath it are transferred at no cost to the Government of Canada for reserve creation. This ensures that First Nations benefit from the resources beneath their lands.The transfer to Cowessess First Nation is being hailed as a significant step towards recognizing and supporting the economic sovereignty of First Nations in Saskatchewan.