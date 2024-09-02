Sask gov’t wants more immigrants for agriculture, healthcare jobs

The Saskatchewan government created two new pathways for immigrants to work in the agriculture or healthcare sectors.The new program, part of the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP), is designed to attract skilled immigrants who can fill specific needs in Saskatchewan."Saskatchewan continues to align its immigration program with current labour market needs, and these new pathways will attract international skilled workers with industry-specific experience to fill in-demand jobs in healthcare and agriculture," said Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Immigration and Career Training."With labour shortages reported across the country, creating new provincial immigration pathways and streamlining our credential recognition process will help employers in Saskatchewan acquire the workforce needed to grow their businesses."Farming is an integral part of Saskatchewan's economy and the new Agriculture Talent pathway will help farmers find workers they need. This could include immigrants who can use new farming technology or help increase food production."A skilled and flexible agricultural workforce is essential to our increasing role in global food security as a supplier our markets can rely on - which keeps our producers competitive and profitable and keeps our economy strong and growing," said David Marit, Minister of Agriculture. "Labour shortages are a constraint to growth for agricultural producers, and by supporting them in filling critical jobs through this new pathway, we will strengthen the agricultural sector and enable producers to meet growing demands."The Health Talent pathway is designed to bring in more healthcare workers through the Health Human Resources (HHR) action plan. The HHR is part of the government's plan to improve healthcare in Saskatchewan, particularly in rural areas. All healthcare hiring through SINP will now follow this one pathway, making it more straightforward for immigrants to apply."SINP plays an important role in building a stronger healthcare system," said Everett Hindley, Minister of Health."Streamlining immigration and credential recognition processes for internationally trained healthcare workers will help improve our recruitment efforts and enhance access to healthcare services for Saskatchewan residents."These new paths are part of a bigger plan to grow Saskatchewan's workforce and population. The government wants to ensure local people are trained for jobs and bring in immigrants from other countries when needed..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.