Sask healthcare in 'crisis' as services cut, ERs close

Saskatchewan's healthcare system faces mounting challenges as critical services become unavailable in Regina and emergency rooms (ER) close in rural areas. According to the Sask NDP, these issues happened as Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party released an election platform that could lead to further cuts in healthcare spending.A leaked memo revealed that Regina's two main hospitals could not provide key medical services for several weeks due to staff shortages. The memo leaked to the NDP states, "Due to a lack of physician availability, interventional radiology services will be temporarily unavailable at Regina General and Pasqua Hospitals..." It said, "There are no staff to set central line placements, including PICC and PORT lines, nephrostomy tube insertions and ureteral stents." The service disruption began on October 13 at 8 am MST and would last until October 18. Another service disruption would happen from October 30 to November 1.At the same time, residents in southeastern Saskatchewan faced long drives for emergency care after local ERs temporarily closed.Meara Conway, NDP candidate for Regina Elphinstone-Centre, expressed alarm at the situation. "How can Scott Moe and the Sask Party look at this crisis in our hospitals and then justify cuts?" said Conway. "We are in a healthcare crisis. People are being denied access to care on a daily basis in Regina and right across the province and lives are being put at risk." According to doctors who spoke with the NDP, the affected services are vital for any major hospital. In worst-case scenarios, the lack of these services could be life-threatening.PICC lines are used for patients who need constant blood transfusions or are fighting severe infections. Nephrostomy tubes help clear blockages that can lead to kidney failure. Interventional radiology can be the last defence against severe internal bleeding.The doctors said Regina's hospitals could not function properly without these services, so patients would have to go to Saskatoon. Saskatoon's two 24-hour ERs have been overcrowded for weeks and have reached 350% capacity, running out of critical supplies like oxygen and stretchers. "In addition to creating the risk of preventable death, we're told that the lack of interventional radiology services will make the pressure on emergency rooms worse," said Conway."Patients won't be able to move to long-term treatment plans and that creates downward pressure at a time when we can least afford it.""Scott Moe claimed earlier this week he would continue to focus on 'what's working in healthcare' — well, it isn't working," said Conway."We are in a crisis and he won't even acknowledge that there's a problem. In fact, he's set to make the problem worse with deep cuts. He has to be stopped. It's time for change." The healthcare crisis extends beyond Regina. Last week, ERs were temporarily closed at two centres in southeastern Saskatchewan. Residents needing urgent care had to drive nearly an hour to the nearest open facility.Saskatchewan Health Authority posted notices about service disruptions at the Kipling Integrated Health Centre on October 10-11 and the Broadview Union Hospital on October 11. During these times, emergency services were not available.People seeking care in Kipling were told to go to Moosomin or Regina, an hour's drive away. Those in Broadview were sent to Moosomin, Esterhazy, Indian Head, or Melville, with the closest option being a 45-minute drive.Trent Ball, NDP candidate for Moosomin-Montmartre, criticized the situation. "Under Scott Moe and the Sask Party, those needing emergency help are being sent on the highway rather than to hospitals," said Ball."Our healthcare is in crisis and that means that residents are now forced to flip a coin on which emergency room they try to get assistance. That's unacceptable and Scott Moe's response is to release an election campaign platform that promises more cuts to Saskatchewan healthcare. We are in last place on healthcare because Scott Moe and the Sask Party put us there. It's time for change." The NDP claimed these issues show Moe's government's failure to address healthcare needs, especially in rural areas. "Emergency Rooms are under tremendous pressure, we've been hearing from frontline health workers that the situation is dangerous for patients, and now Scott Moe's highway healthcare show just how much he and the Sask. Party have failed rural Saskatchewan," said Ball. "As Premier, Carla Beck will invest an additional $1.1 billion in healthcare, reduce the pressure on emergency rooms and to recruit, train and retain health workers. It's time we get our healthcare working again, and that starts on October 28, by electing Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP."Healthcare has become a major issue in the upcoming provincial election on October 28.